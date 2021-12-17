KSE-100 ends week on a positive note, up 0.39%

Pakistan stocks ended the week on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index inching up 0.39%, while volume and value of shares declined on Friday.

The market opened on a negative note, shedding 174.59 points, with the index recording an intra-day low of 43,556.61. However, it managed to recover losses and jumped to day’s high of 44,003.75, up 272.55 points at the later part of the session.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with a gain of 169.48 points or 0.39% to end at 43,900.68. On a weekly basis, the benchmark index gained 1.16%.

On the economy front, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended 16-Dec-21 recorded an increase of 19.49% YoY and 0.55% WoW.

The sectors pulling the benchmark index higher included banking (68.85 points), cement (62.27 points) and oil and gas exploration (32.46 points).

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

Meanwhile, volume decreased in Friday's session, clocking in at 252.2 million on the all-shares index, down from 312.1 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs8.05 billion, down from Rs10.12 billion.

WorldCall Telecom carried the lantern of volume leaders with 29.22 million shares, followed by Hum Network Limited with 25.96 million shares, and Telecard Limited with 17.47 million shares.

Shares of 327 companies were traded on Friday, of which 180 registered an increase, 132 recorded a fall, and 15 remained unchanged.