ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

  • Index ends at 43,731, a day after gaining over 1,100 points
BR Web Desk 16 Dec 2021

Pakistan stocks were unable to carry the positive momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index slipping down 1.43% amid profit-taking, while volume and value of shares also declined on Thursday.

The market remained in the negative zone, losing 759.06 points the benchmark KSE 100 index recorded an intra-day low of 43,605.96.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with a loss of 635.66 points or 1.43% to end at 43,731.20.

“In the opening session, the market opened on a negative note following yesterday’s T-bill auction where cutoff yields remained flat contrary to investors expectations,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

It added that investors were expecting a cut following a fall in secondary market yields by 25 bps.

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles over 1,100 points higher

On the economic front, the government decided to slash petrol prices from Rs145.82 to Rs140.82 for the second half of December.

The breakup of petrol prices showed that base price fell by Rs10.57 to Rs108.01. OMC and Dealer margin increased while sales tax was also up.

Meanwhile, sectors dragging the benchmark index downwards included banking (187.39 points), cement (121.52 points) and fertilizer (64.69 points).

Volume decreased, clocking in at 312.1 million on the all-shares index, down from 398.1 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs10.12 billion, down from Rs11.65 billion.

3rd successive hike: SBP increases key interest rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 9.75%

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 49.19 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 30.93 million shares, and Byco Petroleum at 18.97 million shares.

Shares of 345 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 86 registered an increase, 248 recorded a fall, and 11 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE market

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories