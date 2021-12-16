Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises
16 Dec 2021
Australian shares are set to edge higher on Thursday, led by expected gains in tech stocks after the Wall Street sharply rebounded following US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on pandemic-era bond purchases.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 22.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,879.71 points in early trade.
