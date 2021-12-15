ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
US crude, fuel stocks drop in most recent week: EIA

Reuters Updated 15 Dec 2021

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 10 to 428.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 115,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates was unchanged in the week.

Oil slips by more than 1% on rising supply, Omicron

US gasoline stocks fell by 719,000 barrels in the week to 218.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 123.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 688,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell by 1.4 million barrels per day, EIA said.

Comments

