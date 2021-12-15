US crude, fuel stocks drop in most recent week: EIA

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 10 to 428.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 115,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates was unchanged in the week.

US gasoline stocks fell by 719,000 barrels in the week to 218.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 123.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 688,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell by 1.4 million barrels per day, EIA said.