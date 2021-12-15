London copper flat as investors eye crucial Fed decision

London copper prices, often used to gauge global economic health, were flat on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meet for cues on how soon the central bank would start raising interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,416 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, hovering close to the one-week low hit in the previous session.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.2% at 68,760 yuan ($10,804.53) a tonne.

The US central bank's two-day policy meeting is due to wrap up later in the day with investors expecting the Fed to announce a faster end of its bond-buying programme and then proceed with an interest rate hike from near zero.

An early rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Fundamentals