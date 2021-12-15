ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.55%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.06%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.12%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.47%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.24%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.91%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (10.95%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.39%)
PRL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.75%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.73%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
SNGP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.77%)
TELE 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (12.78%)
BR100 4,537 Increased By 131.3 (2.98%)
BR30 18,553 Increased By 1110.2 (6.36%)
KSE100 44,229 Increased By 981.8 (2.27%)
KSE30 17,421 Increased By 375.8 (2.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

Australian shares are set to dip at open on Wednesday, likely brought down by the country's energy and gold stocks due to weaker commodities prices, while investors take a cautious stance over concerns around the potential economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 27.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,899.04 points in early trade.

Australian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories