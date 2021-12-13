ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.99%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.02%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.16%)
TRG 94.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.73%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 17,142 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.19%)
KSE100 43,175 Decreased By -220.7 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,833 Decreased By -68 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

  • Former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan says affidavit will take at least three days to arrive
BR Web Desk 13 Dec 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has deferred the indictment of former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in a case pertaining to allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

During the hearing conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Shamim filed an application, saying that the affidavit will take at least three days to arrive, Aaj News reported on Monday.

Justice Minallah said that the public's trust in the court has been damaged by one news report, adding that the court would not tolerate any attempt to undermine public's confidence.

The court deferred indictment of the former G-B judge and ordered him to submit the original affidavit.

Last week, the IHC had warned that it would indict Shamim if he failed to submit the original affidavit on December 13 (today).

Shamim's name placed on PNIL

Last week, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Rana Shamim’s name has been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). PNIL is a 30-day temporary travel restriction that was introduced in 2018 as an alternative to ECL.

He said Shamim's name was placed so that he could not run away. Rashid further said that a meeting would be held to decide whether to place the former judge's name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Accusations against ex-CJP

A story published in The News stated that in 2018 Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference. As per the alleged affidavit, Shamim claims Nasir had traveled to GB for vacations in 2018 and on one occasion appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to his registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

IHC warns ex-GB judge of indictment, orders him to submit affidavit by Dec 13

Shamim said that Nisar was finally able to get in touch with the judge and told him that Nawaz and Maryam must remain in jail until elections are over, after which “he became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”.

According to the document, Shamim said he told Nisar that Nawaz had been falsely implicated, to which the former CJP replied: “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from GB.”

IHC Saqib Nisar Rana Shamim

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories