ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.67%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
FNEL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
GGGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
GGL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.22%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.24%)
NETSOL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.15%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TELE 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
TRG 95.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.73%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-7.77%)
BR100 4,398 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,194 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,206 Decreased By -189.4 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,812 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Australia shares rise as easing Omicron fears support commodities

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

Australian shares rose on Monday, helped by energy and mining stocks, as commodity prices strengthened amid easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global economic growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5% to 7,388 by 1237 GMT, rebounding from a 0.4% drop on Friday.

Energy stocks climbed 1.6%, tracking a near 1% jump in oil prices in early Asian trading. Beach Energy and Woodside Petroleum added 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively, to lead gains on the sub-index.

Coal-seam gas producer Senex Energy gained nearly 3% after it agreed to be acquired by South Korea's POSCO International in a A$852.1 million deal.

Mining stocks benefited from upbeat growth sentiment as they rose 1.4%. Global miners Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue gained between 1.1% and 2.3%.

Property investor Charter Hall advanced 4.7% and was among the biggest gainers on the benchmark after it hiked its annual earnings guidance for the second time in two months.

Broader sentiment was also supported by a strong finish on Wall Street on Friday, after data showed US consumer inflation, which hit a more than 39-year peak, was still in line with market consensus.

Markets have been bracing for quicker-than-expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve if inflation continues to heat up.

In New Zealand, the benchmark bourse fell 0.2% to 12,834.88. Pushpay Holdings and Serko gave up about 2% each to lead losses on the index.

Australian shares S&P/ASX200

