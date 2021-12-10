TRG Pakistan appoints Hasnain Aslam as CEO, director

TRG Pakistan Limited has appointed Hasnain Aslam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as a director on the board of the company.

TRG Pakistan shared the development on Friday via a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We hereby inform you that Hasnain Aslam has been appointed as a Director on the Board as well as the Chief Executive Officer of TRG Pakistan Limited with effect from 10th December 2021 in place of Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti,” read the filing.

The development comes days after Zia Chishti resigned from his role as CEO and a Director of TRG Pakistan Limited. He also resigned from his positions at TRG International Limited.

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

The announcement follows that of Afiniti Ltd, a US company that still accounts for 57% of TRG Pakistan’s value, which said Chishti has stepped down from his role as chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and director of Afiniti, effective immediately.

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

The Board of Directors of Afiniti Ltd named Larry Babbio as Chair of the Board of Afiniti and also announced the formation of a Special Committee of the Board to investigate issues surrounding the conduct of its former CEO and Chair.

The developments come after Tatiana Spottiswoode, a 23-year-old former employee of Afiniti, detailed a string of allegations against the chief executive to members of Congress in the US on November 16.

Afiniti appoints Babbio as chair, forms committee to investigate charges against Chishti

Chishti has denied the allegations.

Spottiswoode accused him of sexual assault during testimony to a hearing into how forced arbitration clauses signed with companies have been used to prevent survivors of sexual harassment and sexual violence from pursuing cases through the courts.