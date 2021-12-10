PM inaugurates Karachi's Green Line project

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Friday Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Karachi.

The PM also inspected the infrastructure and received a briefing on how the ticketing system works.

While addressing the ceremony, the PM thanked Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) and parliamentarians from Karachi for pursuing the project. He termed Karachi as Pakistan's engine of growth, saying that if Karachi prospers, then Pakistan will prosper.

He said that none of the previous governments paid any attention to Karachi's transportation system. The PM said that Karachi turned into a city of ruins because no one cared about it.

While talking about issues faced by the city, such as health insurance for the public, the PM urged the Sindh government to cooperate with the Centre in this regard.

Earlier, in a tweet, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the first of the five big federal government projects included in the Karachi transformation plan is being delivered today.

"Great progress on all others. WE PROMISED... WE ARE DELIVERING," he tweeted.

Last week, Umar revealed that the commercial operations of the Green Line buses will resume on December 25.

Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had performed the groundbreaking of nearly Rs 17 billion worth project that was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017 but it got delayed several times.

On October 4, the test run of the Green Line BRT began on a 23km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI-led federal government inaugurated its trial operation.

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

At least, 40 buses for the Green Line project arrived in the city in October, raising the number of buses to 80. It is supposed to facilitate the travel of approximately 300,000 passengers daily.

With over 23-kilometre dedicated tracks, the bus service project offers special services for the disabled. The hybrid vehicles will be run on batteries and diesel.