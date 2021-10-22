Green Line project: 40 more buses reach Karachi from China

KARACHI: The second consignment of Green Line buses on Thursday arrived at the Karachi Port, bringing the total number of buses to 80. Cargo vessel name MV IVY Ocean carrying 40 Green Line buses from China was scheduled to anchor at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on October 14, but the arrival was delayed due to the unavailability of birth for a giant vessel at the KPT. The MV IVY Ocean anchored at the Karachi Port in the wee hours of Thursday. With the arrival of 40 more buses, a fleet of 80 buses has been completed

On October 4, the test run of the Green Line BRT began on 23km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI led federal government inaugurated its trial operation. The test run would continue for at least one month before the launch of its commercial operation (opening for the public at large) in November. Prime Minister will launch the BRT project.

Karachi's Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24km long which includes 12.7km elevated, 10.9km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations. The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5km has two underpasses at M A Jinnah Road.