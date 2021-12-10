ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -40.3 (-0.91%)
BR30 17,272 Decreased By ▼ -205.5 (-1.18%)
KSE100 43,210 Decreased By ▼ -309.1 (-0.71%)
KSE30 16,850 Decreased By ▼ -107.4 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower; set for first weekly jump in five

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by energy and gold stocks due to weakness in prices of their underlying commodities, but they were on track to post their first weekly gain in five.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% at 7,352.2 by 1155 GMT. It was set to add 1.6% for the week.

Energy stocks were the top losers on the benchmark, after oil prices dropped overnight on fears about the economic outlook in China, the world's biggest oil importer following ratings downgrades to two Chinese property developers.

Whitehaven Coal Ltd, down 3.2%, led losses, followed by Beach Energy Ltd, trading 1.7% lower.

Gold stocks fell 1.36% led by De Grey Mining Ltd , down 3.17%, followed by Pantoro Ltd, losing 3.13%.

The sub-index was tracking a downturn in bullion prices, after data showed a big drop in US jobless claims ahead of an inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy.

Mining stocks fell 0.45%, after iron ore futures in Asia slipped on Thursday. Index heavyweight BHP Group fell 0.7%.

Fortescue Metals, however, rose 0.4%, after the miner said its Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines would be stepping down as it moves from a pure play iron ore producer to a diversified renewable energy and resources firm.

In New Zealand, the benchmark fell 0.1% to 12,762.92 points. The top percentage losers were Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd, down 1.56%, followed by Meridian Energy Ltd , losing 1.46%.

Australian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower; set for first weekly jump in five

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

At least 53 killed in Mexico migrant truck accident

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Read more stories