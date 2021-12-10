ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Farah Essa Academy opens up

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dr Essa Laboratories has inaugurated Dr Farah Essa Academy’s custom-built campus in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Thursday.

Addressing the news conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), Dr Farhan Essa said international collaborations and trainings would be offered by the academy.

He said the programs offered by DFEA are affiliated with the Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE), with more than 90% employability rate.

The goal is to provide rewarding careers to its students in healthcare field within 6-12 months.

“This is achieved by offering diplomas and certificate courses, including technical courses in medical lab, X-ray as well as ultrasound, phlebotomy and medical transcription trainings.”

Dr Essa Laboratory is a patron and a clinical training site for Dr. Farah Essa Academy. Senator Haseeb Alam joined the inauguration ceremony along with senior managers of Dr Essa Laboratory, including Irfan Ahmed, Mir Mahmood, Anwar Sheikh, Tanveer Ahmed, Lubna Saleem, Imran Ahmed and Sharjeel Hussain.

The academy’s niche lies in inculcating sound theoretical knowledge with an emphasis on hands-on attainment of clinical competencies that are at par with international standards. Internationally and locally recognized, this stellar institute is graced with a world class faculty, standardized curriculums, state-of-the art equipment, a fully stocked library, and technology-enabled classrooms & seminar halls.

Irfan Qamar, the HR lead and senior strategist at DFEA said that international collaborations and trainings will also be offered by the Academy. Iqra Mahmood (Head of Operations) elaborated on the Academy’s plans to launch throughout Pakistan and also globally.

On this occasion, Dr. Farah Essa extended an invitation to all media representatives and their family members to attend a camp for free health consultation and diagnostic testing at the DFEA campus on 11th of December, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KPC Essa Laboratories Dr Farah Essa SBTE

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dr Farah Essa Academy opens up

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Read more stories