Dr Farah Essa Academy opens up

KARACHI: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dr Essa Laboratories has inaugurated Dr Farah Essa Academy’s custom-built campus in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Thursday.

Addressing the news conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), Dr Farhan Essa said international collaborations and trainings would be offered by the academy.

He said the programs offered by DFEA are affiliated with the Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE), with more than 90% employability rate.

The goal is to provide rewarding careers to its students in healthcare field within 6-12 months.

“This is achieved by offering diplomas and certificate courses, including technical courses in medical lab, X-ray as well as ultrasound, phlebotomy and medical transcription trainings.”

Dr Essa Laboratory is a patron and a clinical training site for Dr. Farah Essa Academy. Senator Haseeb Alam joined the inauguration ceremony along with senior managers of Dr Essa Laboratory, including Irfan Ahmed, Mir Mahmood, Anwar Sheikh, Tanveer Ahmed, Lubna Saleem, Imran Ahmed and Sharjeel Hussain.

The academy’s niche lies in inculcating sound theoretical knowledge with an emphasis on hands-on attainment of clinical competencies that are at par with international standards. Internationally and locally recognized, this stellar institute is graced with a world class faculty, standardized curriculums, state-of-the art equipment, a fully stocked library, and technology-enabled classrooms & seminar halls.

Irfan Qamar, the HR lead and senior strategist at DFEA said that international collaborations and trainings will also be offered by the Academy. Iqra Mahmood (Head of Operations) elaborated on the Academy’s plans to launch throughout Pakistan and also globally.

On this occasion, Dr. Farah Essa extended an invitation to all media representatives and their family members to attend a camp for free health consultation and diagnostic testing at the DFEA campus on 11th of December, 2021.

