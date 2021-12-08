Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

An Indian Army helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, IAF further said.

As per India Today, there were fourteen people on board, out of which four people have been confirmed dead in the incident. Three people have also been rescued and have suffered serious injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital.

More to follow