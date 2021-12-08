ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash

  • The Indian Air Force says an inquiry is underway into the accident
Reuters | BR Web Desk Updated 08 Dec 2021

NEW DELHI: India's Defence Chief Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other people were killed after a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in southern India on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019.

The accident took place around noon near the town of Coonoor, and the dead include four crew members of the Mi-17V5 helicopter, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course today," the statement added.

"Group Captain Varun Singh SC [...] with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," the tweet added.

Pakistan’s military leadership condoles death of Gen Bipin Rawat

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, IAF further said.

Earlier, footage from the scene showed the helicopter in flames in a densely forested area near the college as locals tried to put out the fire.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and CJCSC, General Nadeem Raza expressed condolences on the "tragic death" of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the loss of precious lives in the crash.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he was "deeply shocked" at the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. “We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was "deeply shocked and disheartened" after hearing about the crash. "I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot," he said in a Twitter message.

India helicopter General Bipin Rawat

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

India's defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash

ADB approves $603mn loan to support Pakistan's Ehsaas program

BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises Omicron with three shots

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level

ECP warns PM against visiting Peshawar ahead of LG polls

Pakistan sweep Bangladesh series with 13 wickets on final day

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

Ex-GB judge's name placed on PNIL, says Sheikh Rashid

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Read more stories