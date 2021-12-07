ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
Energy stocks drive Australia shares higher as Omicron worries abate

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, powered by gains in energy stocks after oil prices climbed overnight on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7% at 7,292.0 by 1136 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.05% higher on Monday.

Investors were also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision later in the day, where it is expected to hold the cash rate at a record low.

Grocery distributor Metcash, up over 3%, was one of the top gainers on the benchmark for the second straight session, after a solid half-year earnings report on Monday.

Among sub-indexes, energy stocks led gains with a 1% jump after oil prices rebounded nearly 5% overnight. Beach Energy Ltd was the top gainer, up 3.21%, followed by Oil Search Ltd, rising 2.39?%.

Oil Search was also boosted by an exchange filing saying that its proxy votes came heavily in favour of its A$8.8 billion ($6.21 billion) buyout bid by Santos.

Technology stocks rose 0.82% led by Tyro Payments Ltd, up 4.48%, followed by NEXTDC Ltd, gaining 2.63%.

Financial stocks rose 0.46% led by Zip Co Ltd , up 4.15%, followed by Bank of Queensland Ltd, gaining 2.83%.

Bank of Queensland said that its expenses for the year would be about 1% lower, as it focuses on cutting costs.

In New Zealand, the benchmark rose 0.6% to 12,671.47. The top gainer was SKY Network Television Ltd , up 13.14%, after it raised its full-year profit outlook and signalled cost cuts.

