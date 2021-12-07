PAS elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) held its 24th Annual General Body Meeting on Friday, 3rd of December in Karachi. The AGM was attended by all the major advertisers of Pakistan. The Executive Director of PAS, Qamar Abbas, presented key initiatives of 2021 along with some of the important industry issues. The agenda for 2022 was also proposed to the members. This was followed by a presentation on the Effie Awards Pakistan by Afsheen Rizavi, project head and General Manager, PAS.

The AGM also marked the end of two-year tenure of the current Council and the Office Bearers. The elections for the new council were also part of the proceedings. The newly elected Council comprises of 14 members:

Dr Zeelaf Munir, CEO and Managing Director of English Biscuit Manufacturers was elected as the Chairperson of the Society. She is the first woman to hold this position.

Khalid Farid, CEO Gillette/CCO P&G was elected as the Vice Chair and Farheen Salman, CEO, Ekaterra – A Unilever Tea Company was nominated as the General Secretary of the Society.

In addition, for specific initiatives, Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazz and the outgoing Chairman of PAS, was nominated as the Chair of the Govt. Relations Committee, while Faisal Rana, Director Marketing and Communication, Nestle Pakistan was nominated as the Chair of the newly-formed Regional Committee.

Other representative members of the newly-elected Executive Council include Ahmed Wahab Shah - The Coca Cola Co., Asiam Haq – Unilever Pakistan, Hassaan Serwani – PEL, Humayun Farooq - Reckitt Benckiser, Humayun Shaikh – Shan Foods, Khurram Koraishy – AlKaram Studio, Nauman Khan – Dabur, Sheikh Adil Hussain - Tapal Tea and Syed Usman Qaiser – Jubilee Life Insurance. The new council will start its term from 1st of January 2022.

