BOARD MEETINGS
07 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
JS Bank Limited 07-12-2021 12:00
MCB Bank Limited 08-12-2021 11:00
Merit Packaging Ltd 09-12-2021 19:00
TRG Pakistan Limited 09-12-2021 20:00
Systems Limited 09-12-2021 17:00
Silkbank Limited 10-12-2021 11:00
G3 Technologies Limited 11-12-2021 11:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 13-12-2021 14:00
