FBR, HASTI hold awareness seminar on ‘track & trace’ policy

HYDERABAD: The Director Intelligence Federal Board of Revenue Dr Abdul Rehman Rind addressing an awareness seminar organized with collaboration of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry here on Saturday has said that introducing the track and trace policy will help in discouraging the hoarders of essential goods and overcome crisis of goods and it will also generate more revenue as well.

He said that the implementation of the policy has been started with chipping the stickers and barcodes on sugar bags in the premises of sugar mills. However, he emphasized upon the mill owners and distributers to support the FBR efforts and personally monitor the pasting stickers and barcodes on their products in order to protect their business interests. The FBR is ready to extend full support to all stakeholders in this regard, he assured.

