ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Construction, property sectors: FPCCI opposes new market valuation

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday strongly opposed the new market value determined by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the immovable property of 40 major cities of the country vide its SRO1548(I)/2021 dated 1st December 2021 as it would dealt a big blow to the business activities of property and construction sector and foil all efforts of the government to revive the economy.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Vice President FPCCI Khawaja Shahzab Akram, Former Presidents Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ali Mian and Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Former Vice President Tahir Manzoor, Muhammad Rafiq Hassrat and others said the FBR should immediately withdraw this decision to save the economy from a severe damage.

Shahzab Akram said realizing the vital role of the property and construction sector in the economic development of the country, the Prime Minister had offered an attractive construction package, which boosted business and economic activities across the country.

However, an unprecedented hike in the market value of immovable properties by the FBR without consulting with stakeholders would cause a severe blow to the business of property and construction sector and create a lot of unemployment besides weakening the overall economy.

He said the FBR has set prices without taking stakeholders into confidence. We have strong reservations about the new market value of the property, he said.

Price tables have been increased by 200 to 400 percent. The new market value will be a blow to property and construction business activities. The government’s decision has severely affected foreign exchange and foreign investment, Shahzab added.

Senior Vice President FPCCI further said that the stock exchange is in a downturn due to the negative move of the government. More than 40 other sectors associated with the construction sector will also be affected. The new market value of the property will destroy the government’s construction package.

Shahzab further said that the sale and purchase of plots would be severely affected. The sale and purchase of property have already slowed down due to inflation and the recent coronation. This move by the FBR will further slow down the property business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI FBR Khawaja Shahzab Akram property sectors

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Construction, property sectors: FPCCI opposes new market valuation

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories