Greece to auction one-year T-bills on Dec. 8
03 Dec 2021
ATHENS: Greece will sell 375 million euros ($424.09 million) of 12-month treasury bills on Dec. 8, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
The debt agency last sold 12-month T-bills in September with the paper priced to yield -0.31%.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Dec. 10.
Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Dec. 9, PDMA said.
