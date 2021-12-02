ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

  • Closes at 176.42 in inter-bank market on Thursday as country's equity market witnesses its worst day of the year
BRecorder.com Updated 02 Dec 2021

Unable to sustain gains, Pakistan's rupee dropped to its weakest level in history against the US dollar, depreciating 0.54% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 176.42 against the USD after a day-on-day depreciation of 94 paisas or 0.53%. The historic fall follows back-to-back gains when the rupee had closed at 175.48 against the dollar in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, rupee had fallen to its then-weakest level of 176.20 against USD.

The fall comes amid a more-than-expected increase in the trade gap, and record import figures in the month of November.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee sees back-to-back gains

“The government needs to take aggressive measures to curb the imports as soon as possible, which translated into the import bill,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

The rupee fall comes as Pakistan's equity market witnessed its worst day of the year, dropping over 2,200 points during the trading session amid anticipations of a further policy rate hike by the SBP in the coming days.

In November 2021, imports were recorded at nearly $8 billion, the highest in history, showing a growth of 80% on a yearly basis.

Massive PSX sell-off: KSE-100 plummets in intra-day trading, falls over 2,200 points

However, despite panic at the bourse, similar panic was not felt in the money market as they have already incorporated the impact earlier, Abbas added.

The analyst expects the currency to trade in a similar bandwidth for the time being.

Imports reach $32.851bn mark

Meanwhile, another analyst told Business Recorder that the currency would stabilise as soon as funds are received from international lenders.

Pakistan is expected to receive $3 billion from Saudi Arabia in the coming days. The funds will be deposited in the central bank, which is expected to ease pressure on the currency.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 176.50

OFFER Rs 176.60

Open-market movement

In the open market, PKR lost 1.20 rupees for buying and one rupee for selling against USD, closing at 177.50 and 178, respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 40 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling, closing at 198.50 and 200, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 35 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling, closing at 49.10 and 49.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling, closing at 46.60 and 47, respectively.

Open market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 177.50

OFFER Rs 178

Noor Dec 02, 2021 04:12pm
Dear Pakistani awam Ghabrana nahi hai . Regards Mr PM
