ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,443 Decreased By ▼ -228.47 (-4.89%)
BR30 17,570 Decreased By ▼ -1264.72 (-6.71%)
KSE100 43,348 Decreased By ▼ -2020.8 (-4.45%)
KSE30 16,747 Decreased By ▼ -828.46 (-4.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

  • ISPR says Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq was buried with full military honour
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Dec 2021

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while serving in the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic (CAR), Aaj News reported on Thursday.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq's funeral prayer was offered at his native town in Mian Channu, Khanewal. He was buried with full military honours, the ISPR said.

Havaldar Shafiq is survived by his wife and three sons.

Pakistan has been one of the largest contributors of troops and police to the UN Peacekeeping mission. The military's media wing further stated that 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global mission for international peace and stability.

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Lance Naik Adil Jan of Frontier Corps Balochistan embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission in Sudan. Jan passed away on September 9, "after being taken ill while on duty in El Fasher". He was posted at the African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur.

Pakistan UN ISPR Pakistan Army

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

First Omicron case in US fuels global alarm over virus variant

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

Pakistan fully vaccinates 33% of its eligible population against Covid-19

World Bank backs using $280mn in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Read more stories