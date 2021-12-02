UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while serving in the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic (CAR), Aaj News reported on Thursday.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq's funeral prayer was offered at his native town in Mian Channu, Khanewal. He was buried with full military honours, the ISPR said.

Havaldar Shafiq is survived by his wife and three sons.

Pakistan has been one of the largest contributors of troops and police to the UN Peacekeeping mission. The military's media wing further stated that 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global mission for international peace and stability.

