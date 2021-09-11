UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in Sudan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission in Sudan.

Lance Naik Adil Jan, of Frontier Corps Balochistan, was a resident of Lakki Marwat and was part of the United Nations Peacekeeping mission responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, Radio Pakistan reported.

Jan passed away on September 9, "after being taken ill while on duty in El Fasher". He was posted at the African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur.

"At this hour of grief, we sincerely express our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family & members of his unit with great appreciation to his dedicated service," Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York said in a tweet.

Lance Jan will be fondly remembered as a "dedicated, highly knowledgeable and professional", it added.

Pakistan has been one of the largest contributors of troops and police to the UN Peacekeeping mission. As per the ISPR, 161 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.