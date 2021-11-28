Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,193,392 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 260,448,580 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 6,192 new deaths and 482,861 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,224 new deaths, followed by India with 621 and Ukraine with 400.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 776,537 deaths from 48,202,506 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 614,186 deaths from 22,076,863 cases, India with 468,554 deaths from 34,572,523 cases, Mexico with 293,859 deaths from 3,882,792 cases, and Russia with 272,755 deaths from 9,570,373 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 610 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 403, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 380, Montenegro with 363, Republic of North Macedonia with 361, Hungary with 351 and Czech Republic with 307.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,539,386 deaths from 46,625,559 cases, Europe 1,511,949 deaths from 83,496,736 infections, and Asia 895,994 deaths from 57,122,769 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 806,165 deaths from 49,986,856 cases, Africa 222,486 deaths from 8,633,429 cases, Middle East 214,141 deaths from 14,278,152 cases, and Oceania 3,271 deaths from 305,082 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.