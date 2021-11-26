PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is fully compliant with flight safety regulations as per international standards, backed by a team of experienced internal flight safety auditors.

“PIACL is fully compliant with Flight Safety Regulations as we have ‘No’ outstanding audit findings on this subject from any regulator,” the Aviation Division said in written reply submitted in the National Assembly, responding to a query of Member National Assembly Dr Nafisa Shah.

“PIA has successfully undergone an intense, on site IOSA [IATA Operational Safety Audit] re-certification audit concluded at Karachi. IOSA renewal is now valid till next 24 months from certification date i.e 11-09-2022,” it added. The Aviation Division said enhancement of SMS data integration through indigenous SMS dashboard had been designed to monitor safety trends.

With the enhanced effectiveness of Flight Data Analysis (FDA) programme (100 percent monitoring), it said a significant improvement in flight safety related issues had been ensured.

Besides, the Crew Resource Management (CRM) was being revised and improved for reducing human factor that caused incidents. “Subject matter expert’s services and assistance have been sought from the Boeing/Airbus companies for assessment of SMS functions and FDM (Flight Data Monitoring) Programme. A very positive outcome and analysis of SMS was acknowledged by them,” the Aviation Division.