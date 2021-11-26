ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations

APP 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is fully compliant with flight safety regulations as per international standards, backed by a team of experienced internal flight safety auditors.

“PIACL is fully compliant with Flight Safety Regulations as we have ‘No’ outstanding audit findings on this subject from any regulator,” the Aviation Division said in written reply submitted in the National Assembly, responding to a query of Member National Assembly Dr Nafisa Shah.

“PIA has successfully undergone an intense, on site IOSA [IATA Operational Safety Audit] re-certification audit concluded at Karachi. IOSA renewal is now valid till next 24 months from certification date i.e 11-09-2022,” it added. The Aviation Division said enhancement of SMS data integration through indigenous SMS dashboard had been designed to monitor safety trends.

With the enhanced effectiveness of Flight Data Analysis (FDA) programme (100 percent monitoring), it said a significant improvement in flight safety related issues had been ensured.

Besides, the Crew Resource Management (CRM) was being revised and improved for reducing human factor that caused incidents. “Subject matter expert’s services and assistance have been sought from the Boeing/Airbus companies for assessment of SMS functions and FDM (Flight Data Monitoring) Programme. A very positive outcome and analysis of SMS was acknowledged by them,” the Aviation Division.

