Global authorities confirm no Pak F-16 shot down by IAF: Suleri

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Air Staff Operations Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Marshal Waqas Sulehri has said the Indian Air Force (IAF) claims of shooting down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft were refuted by various international authorities.

Talking to a private news channel, the Air Marshal gave the PAF’s formal response over shooting down of India Aircraft and others. Air Marshal Suleri said, “Only three aircraft were shot down on February 27, which belonged to Indian Air Force (IAF).”

He said the Indian false claims for destroying a PAF aircraft have been challenged globally, whereas the destroyed aircraft comprised of MiG-21, Su-30 and Mi-17 helicopter. He said the Indian claim of hitting a Pakistani F-16 was based on lies as nothing such occurred at that time.

However, the Foreign Policy magazine also referred to the US government claims of confirming total number of Pakistani fighter jets, he added.