ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Global authorities confirm no Pak F-16 shot down by IAF: Suleri

APP 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Air Staff Operations Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Marshal Waqas Sulehri has said the Indian Air Force (IAF) claims of shooting down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft were refuted by various international authorities.

Talking to a private news channel, the Air Marshal gave the PAF’s formal response over shooting down of India Aircraft and others. Air Marshal Suleri said, “Only three aircraft were shot down on February 27, which belonged to Indian Air Force (IAF).”

He said the Indian false claims for destroying a PAF aircraft have been challenged globally, whereas the destroyed aircraft comprised of MiG-21, Su-30 and Mi-17 helicopter. He said the Indian claim of hitting a Pakistani F-16 was based on lies as nothing such occurred at that time.

However, the Foreign Policy magazine also referred to the US government claims of confirming total number of Pakistani fighter jets, he added.

IAF PAF Pak F 16 Waqas Sulehri

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Global authorities confirm no Pak F-16 shot down by IAF: Suleri

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

Read more stories