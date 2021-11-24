ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will resume its enquiry in the cooking oil and ghee sector after the Supreme Court of Pakistan admitted for hearing its leave to appeal against, and suspended, the decision of the Islamabad High Court dated 14 September 2021.

On 30 July 2020, the CCP, taking notice of an unexplained increase in the retail prices of vegetable oil and ghee, initiated an enquiry under Section 37 (1) of the Competition Act, 2010 to ascertain prima facie violations of Section 3 and/or Section 4 of the Act in the edible oil and ghee industry. The increase in ghee/cooking oil prices was unusual as palm oil prices, the primary raw material in its manufacturing, witnessed a downward trend internationally during January - May 2020.

The enquiry team sought information and relevant data from the industry players. Upon non-cooperation from some companies in sharing the data, the Commission passed a ‘Call for Information’ order under Section 36 of the Act in November 2020. However, one of the companies i.e., Dalda Foods, obtained a stay order from the Islamabad High Court against the Section 36 order for providing information to the Commission on 18 November 2020. Later, the Islamabad High Court through its order dated 14 September 2021 ruled in favour of the petitioner.

The Commission immediately filed a leave to appeal against the order before the august Supreme Court of Pakistan and the case was fixed for hearing on 22 November 2021.

The SC granted leave to appeal to CCP in order to consider the various important legal questions which had arisen in relation to the impugned judgment. In the meantime, the SC has suspended the operation of the judgment of the IHC dated 14 September 2021, till the final decision of CCP’s appeal before the honourable Supreme Court. Accordingly, CCP shall resume its enquiry in relation to the cooking oil and ghee industry.

It should be noted that that on 8 July 2021, the CCP had carried out four search and inspections on the offices of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, and impounded several documents and computer-stored information to assist in its enquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court of Pakistan cooking oil CCP ghee sector

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Cos having Afghan subscribers: SECP abolishes condition of MoI’s clearance

Read more stories