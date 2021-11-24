ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.02%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.44%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.3%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.32%)
NETSOL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.93%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,600 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-0.14%)
BR30 18,539 Decreased By ▼ -26.69 (-0.14%)
KSE100 44,822 Decreased By ▼ -126.41 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,335 Decreased By ▼ -45.01 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business & Finance

MIDCITY HOUSING: bringing people closer

Sponsored Content 24 Nov 2021

The real estate sector always looks to find ways that would not only bring people together, but instill a community-level enrichment in people’s lives. Humans have lived like that for centuries. In the age of globalisation, the desire to connect is higher than ever.

Building on a similar concept, MIDCITY is aiming to revolutionise real estate with ways to improve the quality of life. Focusing on fostering a wholesome living in a green environment, MIDCITY is looking to cater to luxury, affordability, convenience and community-building. With multiple amenities, MIDCITY aims to become a unique brand and set a benchmark for others to follow.

Location

The LDA-approved housing scheme MIDCITY is among the top-notch residential and commercial real estates of the city situated in Lahore South and easily accessible from Lahore East, Lahore West and Lahore North, through Ring Road L-20.

Designed around the wellbeing of the community, various modern planning techniques have been incorporated. After careful evaluation of no less than 100 variations in the planning, MIDCITY has been designed in a way that optimally balances life.

Offering a new model of sustainable urban living, the community exudes elegance and luxury that lives up to the expectations of the 21st century.

Residential District: five-minute community

MIDCITY’s aesthetically-built Residential District offers an ambiance of luxury communal living. Designed to provide ease of access, the elaborately constructed pedestrian pathways and cycling tracks ensure that farthest ones of the community can reach their destinations in a matter of five minutes.

This sets MIDCITY apart as one of the most walkable community where each street is a private street.

The community features a picturesque central park equipped with lush-green lawns, children’s play areas, a clubhouse equipped with fully-serviced dining rooms, fitness, wellness, and sports facilities, an amphitheater, and meet & greet spaces.

Other than this, MIDCITY ensures ease of access to markets and necessity shops, a spacious and elegant central mosque, a junior school, a banquet facility, and a smart housing management system accessible through your mobile app. These are some of the key amenities that make MIDCITY a dream place to be.

Apartment District: five-minute Community

MIDCITY offers MID-RISE Apartments and HIGH-RISE Apartments while ensuring that all compliance policies are followed in terms of size, structure, and location. In terms of design and execution, the apartments guarantee a healthy, luxurious, and peaceful style of living. With a 60’ wide ‘Avenue Sunrise’ and ‘Avenue Sunset’, MIDCITY apartments offer ease of access and comfort with a backdrop of the picturesque central park along with spacious bedrooms and well-lit lounges.

Business District: high street of Lahore South

Facilitating local and global brands in one place, MIDCITY Business District is built with a ‘customer first’ approach. The logically designed business district on a 150-feet boulevard connects the Lahore South with North and Central.

With a wide space customized for brands, banks, eateries, and retail showrooms, MIDCITY Business District aims to be the “High Street of Lahore South” and is bound to become the future hub of shopping.

Project highlights

Accessible Green Spaces

What makes MIDCITY a benchmark of sustainable urban living is the ease of access it provides in the form of connecting pedestrian pathways in the midst of green spaces. This is meant to enhance children’s overall health and helps provide a tranquil environment, as the green spaces are easily accessible to everyone.

Pedestrian Pathways and Bicycle Tracks

To encourage active mobility for everyone, active pedestrian and bicycle-oriented spaces ensure safe and strategic access to locations like schools, parks, and community centers.

Responsible Planning of Land

In terms of sociability, functionality, affordability, and sustainability MIDCITY has been planned in a way that not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but offers convenience and luxury, all in one. Its human-centric designs offer plentiful sociable spaces promoting vehicle-free zones and accessible green spaces, which are great for health and communal living.

Legitimacy & Compliance

In accordance with the LDA’s rules and regulations, MIDCITY has been planned and designed with all the necessary approvals from the authorities. The approved layout plans are also published for public, ensuring a legitimacy, fairness, and transparency. When it comes to sustainable urban living, MIDCITY is setting up a new standard with its unique approach to a healthy and luxurious community that provides all the necessary amenities while keeping its community’s health in check.

To find out more about Lahore’s upcoming mega project, MIDCITY, please visit https://midcityhousing.com/

Lahore Housing

