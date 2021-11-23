CBOT corn may rise to $5.81-1/2; support at $5.73-1/4 pivotal

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may extend its gains to $5.81-1/2 per bushel, only if it could maintain above a support at $5.73-1/4.

The rise on Monday represents a flat consolidation in the range of $5.68-1/4 to $5.81-1/2. Trending signal may turn clearer when corn gets out of this narrow range.

This rise made a double-top invalid. Whether the short uptrend from $5.47-3/4 has resumed is subject to further observation.

A break below $5.73-1/4 could be followed by a drop to $5.68-1/4. On the daily chart, a projection analysis marks a wider range of $5.65-1/2 to $5.85-3/4.

A break above $5.85-3/4 could pave the way towards $6.40 while a break below $5.65-1/2 may trigger a drop towards $5.47-3/4.

