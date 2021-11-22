ANL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.93%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.96%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
FNEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.69%)
NETSOL 107.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.95%)
PAEL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.87%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.5 (-0.35%)
BR30 19,417 Decreased By ▼ -565.13 (-2.83%)
KSE100 46,247 Decreased By ▼ -242.45 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,933 Decreased By ▼ -104.86 (-0.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls for second day on weaker rivals, crude oil

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower for a second straight session on Monday, as rival oils slid and crude prices hit seven-week lows.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 31 ringgit, or 0.6% to 4,962 ringgit during early trade.

Crude oil extended declines after the previous session's slide, on concerns about excess supply after Japan said it was weighing releasing oil reserves and over demand from a worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.9%, while its palm oil contract traded 1.1% lower.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade, meanwhile, were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Capping the losses, however, were higher palm oil exports in the November 1-20 period.

They rose at least 8% from the same period a month ago, data from cargo surveyors showed on Saturday.

Palm oil may test a support zone of 4,926-4,960 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 5,071 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

FUNDAMENTALS

A jump in US business activity and home sales helped push global equities and the dollar higher on Friday, counteracting earlier stock declines in Europe. Oil fell about 1%.

Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls for second day on weaker rivals, crude oil

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Read more stories