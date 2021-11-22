ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore Airport: Turkish Airlines leaves 20 passengers behind

INP 22 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Turkish Airline did not issue boarding cards to as many as 20 passengers at the Lahore International Airport and its flight left for Istanbul on Sunday. According to sources, the Turkish Airline refused to issue boarding cards to 20 passengers and left them at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The enraged passengers staged a protest outside the airline’s office.

They alleged that the airline did overbooking for the flight and could not issue the boarding passes to extra passengers. They said that they reached Lahore airport four hours before the scheduled flight and despite the fact that they had to stand in a long queue, they were not issued the boarding passes.

On the other hand, the Turkish Airline administration claimed that the passengers were not issued boarding cards because they came late. One of the passengers said he bought a ticket at an exorbitant price and deplored the ill-treatment at the hands of the Turkish Airline administration. He further said that the airline was not adjusting the passengers who were left from boarding the plane to their next flight. The passengers have to face difficulties due to overbooking by the airline staff, he added.

Lahore Airport Turkish Airline Turkish Airline administration 20 passengers

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lahore Airport: Turkish Airlines leaves 20 passengers behind

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories