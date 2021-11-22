ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Measles, rubella: immunization drive continues

APP 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: A nationwide campaign to immunize more than 90 million children against the deadly measles and rubella diseases was continued successfully across the country.

“Targeting every child is a priority to help ensure that the vaccination is equitable for every child and for this, more than 386,000 health professionals, including 76,000 vaccinators and over 143,000 social mobilizers were mobilized for the two-week campaign supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, WHO and partners,” an official of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said on Sunday.

He said that the campaign targets children aged between nine months to 15 years and those aged up to five will also receive the oral polio vaccine.

“Measles and rubella are contagious diseases and can have severe complications for children even death. An effective vaccine against measles and rubella is available to prevent children from the two diseases,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said.

He said, “I urge both the frontline workers to work with dedication and the caregivers to express their support by vaccinating their children against the diseases.

“Measles and rubella are a couple of devastating diseases that cause severe sickness and can take lives,” said Dr. Muhammad Akram Shah, National Programme Manager, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI). “In recent years cases have surged dramatically in Pakistan. Measles cases rose alarmingly affecting thousands of children and claiming many young lives and we need to vaccinate every child”, said Dr. Shah.

He said that the campaign was being conducted in public and private health facilities, outreach centres as well as educational facilities, for 12 days from November 15 to November 27. He said that nearly half of the children who are to be immunized are enrolled in schools.

“The measles and rubella campaign will move us not only one step closer to maintaining measles elimination and accelerating rubella control, but also one step closer to reducing the overall child mortality across Pakistan. Every child has the right to access life-saving healthcare,” said Dr. Palitha Mahipala, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan.

