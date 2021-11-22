ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder
Nov 22, 2021
Sports

Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup: Baloch Club, Quetta Zorawar Club qualify for semi-finals

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Baloch Club Quetta and Quetta Zorawar Club have emerged as two of the four semi-finalists of the Balochistan edition of the Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup at Quetta.

Baloch Club Quetta faced DFA Khuzdar in the first Super 8 match of the tournament at Ayub Stadium Quetta. Baloch Club’s aggressive demeanour became evident when its player Kamran scored a goal only in the 10th minute of the match. Baloch Club then took just 11 minutes to solidify its hold on the match when Zahid scored the second goal for its team in the 21st minute of the match.

The team dominated DFA Khuzdar all along when Kamran returned for another sensational goal in the 40th minute of the match to put his team in a commanding position. DFA Khuzdar’s attempts to make a comeback seemed to materialize when its player Jalil scored in the 44th minute of the match but the team couldn’t go all the way and lost the match to Baloch Club by 3-1.

In the second match, DFA Panjgur took on Quetta Zorawar Club at the same venue. The two teams in impeccable form and spirit presented exemplary game and entertained the crowd. Both teams launched ferocious attacks as well as valiantly defended their respective goalposts. Quetta Zorawar Club’s Ali Raza successfully sent the ball whizzing through the opposition’s net to send the packed stadium into a frenzy. DFA Panjgur having been reduced to the challenger position attempted to revert strongly but fell short to lose match 1 against naught.

The next two Super 8 matches will be played today (Monday 22nd Nov) at Ayub Stadium between Muslim Club Chaman and DFA Turbat at p.m and DFA Quetta United and DFA Zhob at 3PM respectively. All the winners of the Super 8 matches will meet for Semi-Finals at the same venue on 24th November at 3PM and 5PM. The Final will also be played here at Ayub Stadium on 25th November at 5pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Football Cup Ufone 4G Balochistan Baloch Club Quetta Zorawar

