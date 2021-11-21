ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Sindh governor says EVMs to further strengthen electoral process

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the introduction of electronic voting machines will further strengthen the electoral process and democracy too. The Electronic Voting Machine Bill has been passed because in the past whenever elections were held, the allegations of rigging were raised, he added.

He started this while visiting Jilani House in Kotri District Jamshoro where he met the President of Central Region Sindh Pir Syed Zaman Shah Jilani to offer condolence on the demise of his nephew.

While talking to media he said that the present federal government has introduced the electronic voting machines so no one will be able to steal anyone’s vote. He further said that the people vote is the only way to ensure the transparency and if any defect is found in the electronic voting machine then it will be rectified.

In response to a question, he said that Pakistan’s economy is moving in the right direction and as much as the inflation is concerned it is increasing all over the world. He said that the government is further making efforts to strengthen the economy.

Replying a question, he said that he would talk to the Chief Minister of Sindh for the development of education sector in Sindh.

The governor said that the murder of Nazim Jokhio is very sad because the human life is the most valuable but government should help the oppressed family.

He was accompanied by Mahmood Maulvi, Advisor to Governor Ali Junejo, Member National Assembly Jaya Prakash Lohana, MPA Jamal Siddiqui, PTI Leader Haji Muzaffar Shujrah, Haji NisarArain, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt Farid-ud-Din Mustafa (retd) and other concerned officers.

Later in Hyderabad, while addressing a function held at Insaf House Latifabad Hyderabad he said that Imran Khan had worked hard for many years to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan and he wanted to make Pakistan one of the developed country of the world.

He added that the establishment of a university in Hyderabad is a gift from the PM to the people of Hyderabad and very soon other development projects will be launched by the federal government in Hyderabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail EVMs electoral process Electronic Voting Machine Bill

