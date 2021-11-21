US cattle futures rise for third straight day

CHICAGO: CME Group cattle futures rose for a third day in a row on Friday, with the front-month live cattle contract hitting a fresh 4-1/2-year high on strong cash markets and rising slaughter numbers.

Hog futures were weaker on technical selling.

CME’s most-active February live cattle contract gained 0.45 cent to 137.7 cents per pound. The spot December contract rose 0.375 cent to close at 133.525 cents per pound.

CME January feeder cattle futures dropped 0.45 cents to end at 160.925 cents per pound.