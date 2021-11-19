South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Nov. 19.

The corn arrival in South Korea was sought around March 10, 2022. The tender seeks the yellow corn in one consignment of 50,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in that range.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 6 and Feb. 25 if the corn is sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 17 and Feb. 5 if from the US Gulf or Black Sea region or eastern Europe, between Jan.

12 and Jan. 31, if from South America and between Jan. 22 and Feb. 10, if from South Africa.

The tender continues heavy purchasing by South Korean corn importers this week after Chicago corn dipped from its peak in early November.