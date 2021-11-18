ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Wall Street opens with little energy

AFP 18 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: There was little apparent momentum in the opening minutes of US equities trading Thursday, with stock indices muddling along as investors pondered scant economic data.

Positive earnings reports had pushed Wall Street indices to new records in recent weeks, but those effects appeared to have faded.

Instead, traders were left with Labor Department data showing a very slight decline in new unemployment claims last week, an unsurprising result indicating the US labor market continues to recover from last year's pandemic downturn.

"The key takeaway from the report is that the low level of initial claims should help set expectations for another nice pickup in hiring activity" in the November jobs report due in early December, Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com said.

And the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank reported that its manufacturing index climbed above expectations last month, though prices also increased as the country deals with a wave of inflation.

US stocks gain after strong October retail sales

About 15 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 35,901.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,697.48, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to 15,966.51.

Markets are awaiting a raft of US economic data next week, including durable goods orders, existing home sales and personal consumption expenditures.

Perhaps more eagerly anticipated is the announcement from President Joe Biden, expected before the Thanksgiving holiday, on whether he will reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term at the helm of the central bank.

