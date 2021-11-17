Hosting rights of ‘ICC Champions Trophy 2025’ given to Pakistan

LAHORE: In a major development, International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the hosting rights for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan.

Expressing gratitude to the ICC for awarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja said the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

The ICC Board’s decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025. Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

Ramiz Raja said, “I am pleased with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments. By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills. We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters.”

The PCB Chairman said, “We not only endeavour to plan and deliver a world-class event, we will also prepare and field a strong and formidable side that can perform and entertain our home fans.”

