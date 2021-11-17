ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hosting rights of ‘ICC Champions Trophy 2025’ given to Pakistan

Muhammad Saleem 17 Nov 2021

LAHORE: In a major development, International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the hosting rights for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan.

Expressing gratitude to the ICC for awarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja said the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

The ICC Board’s decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025. Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

Ramiz Raja said, “I am pleased with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments. By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills. We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters.”

The PCB Chairman said, “We not only endeavour to plan and deliver a world-class event, we will also prepare and field a strong and formidable side that can perform and entertain our home fans.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Icc Ramiz Raja ICC Champions Trophy 2025

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hosting rights of ‘ICC Champions Trophy 2025’ given to Pakistan

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Imported used buses: age limit enhanced

Read more stories