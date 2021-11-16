ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks gain after strong October retail sales

AFP 16 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks advanced early Tuesday as stronger-than-expected retail sales data and corporate earnings offset inflation worries.

The Commerce Department reported retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October from September, above expectations and their biggest month-on-month jump since March.

"The key takeaway from the report is that spending picked up across most retail categories, reflecting the dissipating impact of the Delta variant," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, who pointed to simmering concerns about inflation and Federal Reserve policies as factors restraining a bigger equity rally.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 36,239.37.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,696.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2 percent to 15,881.79.

Stellar jobs data push US stocks to new records

Among individual companies, Walmart fell 0.9 percent as the giant retailer lifted its full-year forecast behind stronger-than-expected results, but acknowledged it was not passing along all the hit from higher costs to consumers.

Fellow retail giant Home Depot surged 3.6 percent as it easily topped earnings estimates on a nearly 10 percent increase in quarterly sales to $36.8 billion.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks gain after strong October retail sales

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will defend title at home

Surprising opposition is fearful of a machine, says PM Imran about EVMs

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

Pakistan's rupee registers second successive gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 807 points as positive triggers aid bulls' comeback

Shahid Afridi to represent Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Nation fighting against an illegal, incompetent govt: Fazl

English cricket rife with racism, my life made 'hell', says Rafiq

Biden-Xi talks lift stocks ahead of US retail data

Read more stories