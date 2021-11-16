Indian shares end higher
BENGALURU: Indian shares ended marginally higher on Monday after oscillating all day as consumer and pharmaceutical gains were offset by losses in metals, auto and public sector banks. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.04% higher at 18,109.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.05% to 60,718.7.
Among sectoral gainers, Nifty FMCG rose as much as 1.13% before ending 0.94% higher, boosted by shares of alcohol products maker Radico Khaitan and cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd that ended 2.47% and 2.23% higher, respectively. The Nifty Pharma Index climbed 1.61% and ended 1.45% higher, led by Laurus Labs and Gland Pharma , which rose 8.53% and 5.16%, respectively.
Apollo Hospitals jumped to a near two-month high of 10.2% after the company's net profit and revenue rose in the September quarter. Other gainers on the indexes included government-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, which ended 2.04% higher, after reporting a near seven-fold jump in second-quarter net profit, and Power Grid Corporation of India, which closed 3.46% higher.
Metal stocks ended 1.82% lower, led by losses in Hindalco, Tata Steel and Coal India , all down between 2.7% and 4.3%. The Indian coal mining company was weighed down by both soft quarterly results and an international deal at the UN climate talks in Glasgow to reduce coal use.
