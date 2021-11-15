SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Sharjeel Memon to travel abroad for attending an exhibition, it was reported on Monday.

The court's ruling comes on Memon's petition for temporary removal of his name from the Exit Control List to visit Dubai and attend an exhibition as the focal person of the Sindh government.

The PPP leader’s name was placed in the ECL after he secured bail in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

During hearing of the case, Sharjeel Memon's counsel said: “The provincial government has nominated him for the exhibition as its focal person.”

He told the court that it is necessary for the former minister to attend the exhibition on behalf of the Sindh government.

Memon is facing two corruption references pertaining to misappropriation of Rs5.78 billion and accumulation of Rs2.43 billion assets beyond known source of income.

The PPP leader is also accused of purchasing properties in Benaami persons and relatives' names. Besides, it is alleged that Memon had transferred Rs1.8 billion to foreign accounts through illegal means of hawala hundi via a money exchange company during 2012 to 2016.