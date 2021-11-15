ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
‘Winter new arrival sales’: Shopkeepers accused of minting money

APP 15 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: As winters approaches around the corner, majority brand shops and traditional warm cloth sale points all across the country are selling garments with offering attractive ‘new arrival winter sales’’ by displaying up to 20 to 50% off minting money from the customers.

Due to increase demand of winter clothes, mostly citizens claimed the shopkeepers selling garments are fleecing the consumers in the name of quality products and charging a huge profit even on low-quality products.

As usual a large number of regular customers who visited these outlets for winter shopping returned home empty-handed because of the higher prices of readymade garments especially for kids’ shopping, said a report aired by a private news channel.

People from different age groups demanded that the authority concerned should take strong action against profiteers taking undue advantage of the situation.

A visitor at Jinnah Super Islamabad alleged that there was no check on the prices of garment clothes available at the sale points where shopkeepers are fleecing customers on name of winter sales.

Women customers have seen in bargaining at most shops because shopkeepers demand different prices of the same item, said a citizen.

All markets wear a festive look with shoppers thronging the market, said a shopkeeper in a posh market. Readymade garment sellers said their merchandise was in great demand and the high-end brands in shopping malls have equipped themselves with the latest and wide range of product varieties, said a citizen.

Readymade garment sellers said their merchandise was in great demand and the high-end brands in shopping malls have equipped themselves with the latest and wide range of product varieties, said a brand shop owner. A citizen said after a sudden change in weather I went to the local market to buy warm stuff for my children and observed that the prices of these items were much higher as compared to last year.

” Roadside vendors are also doing a roaring business of warm apparel and are expecting to do much better in the next couple of weeks”, said a makeshift vendor.

