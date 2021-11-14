ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Rizwan Bhatti 14 Nov 2021

KARACHI: in order to contain the monetary expansion and moderate domestic demand, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Saturday announced increase in Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for banks from 5 percent to 6 percent.

Cash Reserve Requirement is the amount of money that banks are required to keep with the State Bank of Pakistan and is applicable on demand liabilities and time liabilities with tenor of less than a year. Time liabilities with tenor of more than one year shall continue to be exempted from maintenance of cash reserves.

According to the SBP, it has been decided to increase the average CRR, to be maintained during a period of two weeks by scheduled banks, from 5 percent to 6 percent and minimum CRR to be maintained each day from 3 percent to 4 percent.

At present, cash reserves are required to be maintained at an average of 5 percent of total of demand liabilities and time deposits with tenor of less than 1 year, during the reserve maintenance period; however, it is subject to a daily minimum requirement of 3 percent.

As per revised instruction, during the reserve maintenance period, cash reserves will be maintained at an average of 6 percent of total of demand liabilities and time deposits with tenor of less than 1 year; however, it is subject to a daily minimum requirement of 4 percent.

Historic weakness: Pakistan's rupee hits all-time low against US dollar

The revised average Cash Reserve Requirement of 6 percent will be effective from November 12, 2021 whereas the revised daily minimum requirement of 4 percent will be effective from November 15, 2021, a circular issued by the SBP said.

With the economy recovering briskly from last year's acute Covid shock, there is a need to gradually normalize policy settings, including the growth of monetary aggregates. In recent months, real money supply growth has drifted above its trend.

Today's measure will moderate this growth as well as domestic demand, thereby helping to sustain the current economic recovery, achieve the government's medium-term inflation target, and reduce pressures on the rupee.

In addition, this measure is likely to have positive impact on deposit mobilization as the banks would be encouraged to generate more deposits to cope with additional liquidity requirements for their operations.

According to SBP, this would incentivize banks to offer better returns on deposits to attract these funds; thus, serving the SBP objective of encouraging savings.

Waiver of CRR on time liabilities with tenor more than a year will encourage banks to raise more long-term deposits, which will facilitate asset-liability matching and enable banks to extend long term loans for construction and housing financing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP Cash Reserve Requirement cash reserves housing financing

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories