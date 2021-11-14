DC reviews measures for anti-polio drive in Dec

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while presiding over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad reviewed the arrangements for anti-polio campaign to be started from December 13. He urged the concerned officers to further improve their performance so that 100 percent results of the campaign could be achieved.

Dr Dilip Kumar, focal person of anti-polio campaign informed the meeting about the arrangements of upcoming drive. The target for immunization of children up to five years of age has been set as 89,343 for which 1,443 mobile teams, 121 fixed teams and 42 transit teams will perform duty while 320 area incharge, 88 supervisors will monitor the campaign. The union council medical officers and 12 taluka supervisors have been appointed to make upcoming anti-polio campaign successful.

DHO Hyderabad Dr Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Qaim Akbar Nimai, Dr Jamshed Khanzada, Imam Bakhsh Magsi, KazimJatoi and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021