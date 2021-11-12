PARTLY FACETIOUS: It's all about hate?

"So it was a fun filled Wednesday I guess."

"Indeed, I did support New Zealand even though I was angered at their summary departure on the day of the match..."

"It's not that I hate Brutus less but that I hate Rome more."

"The correct phrase is it's not that I love Brutus less..."

"That's for Europeans, for us Pakistanis it's all about hate and spewing it publicly and then making life difficult for one self."

"I live on the helicopter route from the Prime Minister's House to Bani Gala..."

"Ha ha, never heard of a helicopter route, does that mean the economy has taken off."

"Shush - last time a Prime Minister claimed that the Saudis withdrew the deferred oil facility, anyway I heard the helicopter at around 11 am first going towards Bani Gala then returning, then again soon after lunch...my question is..."

"I can imagine your question: why was The Khan home at 11 am on a Wednesday morning?"

"Maybe a religious ceremony...though I thought Thursday had deeper religious significance."

"Maybe there are different rules for those whose names begin with an ain (24th letter of the Urdu alphabet."

"Perhaps I am not too knowledgeable about that anyway you did not guess my question. I wanted to know does The Khan know about noise pollution because these helicopters are..."

"Not the time or the place my friend."

"Will you tell me when the time and the place are right?"

"Maybe and maybe I won't need to, and enough of the questions please."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021