LHC bench to hear pleas of PTI’s candidate

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday (today) would take up the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate for by-poll in NA-133, Lahore, Jamshed Cheema and his wife against rejection of their nomination papers by the Returning Officer (RO) and an election tribunal also.

The bench comprises Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal.

The RO and the election tribunal had rejected the nomination papers of the couple on the basis that their proposer was not a register voter of their constituency as required by the Elections Act, 2017.

