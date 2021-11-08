ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIA opens bookings for passengers travelling between Pakistan, China

APP 08 Nov 2021

BEIJING: PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi on Sunday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has opened flights booking for the passengers travelling from Islamabad-Xian and Beijing-Islamabad routes.

"China Civil Aviation has approved PIA Winter schedule for China effective from November 01, and passengers can now buy tickets online or through travel agents for single or round trips from Pakistan to China and China to Pakistan," he told APP. He, however, informed that all the passengers would have to strictly adhere to all conditions and restrictions imposed by the Chinese government in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic including nucleic tests and quarantine etc.

Qadir Bux Sangi informed that the national flag carrier would be operating one flight per week on ISB-XIY-BJS-ISB, PK854 ISB-XIY on Saturdays and return PK855 BJS-ISB on Sundays. "All the passengers travelling from Pakistan to China will be carried from Pakistan to Xian and from Beijing Capital Airport to Pakistan while Xian-Beijing leg will be operated as ferry," he added.

"He said that since there is a break in journey at Xian-Beijing leg, therefore RT ticket will be of PAK-Xian and then Beijing-Pakistan therefore, the passengers will have to arrange for their own transportation from Xian to Beijing. Similarly ex China RT ticket will be of BJS-Pakistan and then Pakistan-Xian. Same needs to be clarified to passengers while issuing ticket", he added.

The PIA Country Manager informed that efforts were being made to get permission for other routes including PIA flights on Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad section, adding, "If approval is granted by the Chinese government, the airfare for passengers travelling from Pakistan to China will significantly reduced."

PIA Chinese government COVID19 pandemic Qadir Bux Sangi PIA Winter schedule for China China Civil Aviation

Comments

Comments are closed.

PIA opens bookings for passengers travelling between Pakistan, China

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Shehbaz demands action against govt after Daska by-poll report

Covid lockdowns adversely affected commodity prices globally: PM Imran

Read more stories