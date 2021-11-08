ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan govt expands seed money for BAEF to Rs2 billion

APP 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has given go ahead to expand the seed money for Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme to Rs 2 billion to ensure the best health care facilities for maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The Balochistan government had provided financial assistance to 1,426 poor patients under BAEF programme so far who were suffering from chronic diseases, said an official of Balochistan government.

He said the provincial government had also allocated Rs 3 billion supplementary funds initially which were further enhanced with an additional grant of Rs 1 billion during last year.

The official said the assistance was being provided to the poor and needy patients under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

He said the medical board of the province was giving approval of 200 to 300 cases in each meeting. The Balochistan government had formed a special team of doctors who were visiting the penal hospitals across the country to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities.

The official said the government was receiving Rs 60 million monthly as seed money but, the need of the poor people had gone above to Rs 150 million. He said 20 to 30 million rupees were being spent on a single patient to ensure the best health care facilities.

He also urged the private sector to come forward and joined hands with the government for the noble cause. He said this initiative was the first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers. It should be noted that cancer, liver and kidney transplantation were the most expensive which required millions of rupees.

Balochistan government financial assistance BAEF

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan govt expands seed money for BAEF to Rs2 billion

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Read more stories