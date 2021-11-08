ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Pakistan

20,000 UAF students to help farmers boost agri output

Press Release 08 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)'s contingent of more than 20,000 young students will leave for farmers' fields in five divisions of the province from November 12 to 20 meant to disseminate new wheat technologies to increase per acre production upto three maunds. The students will move with Agriculture Extension Department officials and staff during the Punjab Government wheat campaign.

The Deans Committee which was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan gave the nod to send 20,000 students in the wheat campaign. It was decided that they would provide practical assistance to the farmers in their respective districts and the drive will continue for eight days. The measures are aimed at increased wheat per acre productivity, which will not only help become self-sufficient but also earn the foreign exchanges.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that due to farmers' financial constraints and other issues the productivity hits snags. He said the lack of supply of certified seeds was one of major reasons for the decline in productivity.

He added: "We have to shun the traditional way of farming and shift towards unconventional and modern agricultural methods that had become need of the hour to address the low productivity and profitable issues." Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan hoped that the collaboration of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Punjab and the Agriculture University, Faisalabad would open up new avenue of prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Farmers University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF students agri output

